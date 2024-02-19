Merchants and Makers announces 2024 artisan market schedule

West Michigan artists are giving the community something to look forward to once the weather gets warmer. Merchants and Makers just announced all the dates for their upcoming artisan markets in 2024.

Young Entrupenuers Market!

Saturday, April 13

10 am - 2 pm

Central Park Place- 421 Columbus Ave, Grand Haven

Fulton Street Farmers Market

Sunday, May 5, 10 am - 3 pm

Grand Rapids

John Ball Zoo

Saturday, June 1, 9 am - 4 pm

Grand Rapids

Chinook Pier Park

Saturday, July 13, 9 am - 4 pm

Grand Haven

Chinook Pier Park

Saturday, August 10, 9 am - 4 pm

Grand Haven

Fulton Street Farmers Market

Sunday, November 3, 10 am - 3 pm

Grand Rapids

Holland Civic Center

Saturday, November 16, 9 am - 3 pm

More dates will be announced throughout the year. Learn more at merchantsandmakers.com.