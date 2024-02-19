Merchants and Makers announces 2024 artisan market schedule

West Michigan artists are giving the community something to look forward to once the weather gets warmer. Merchants and Makers just announced all the dates for their upcoming artisan markets in 2024.
Young Entrupenuers Market!
Saturday, April 13
10 am - 2 pm
Central Park Place- 421 Columbus Ave, Grand Haven
Fulton Street Farmers Market
Sunday, May 5, 10 am - 3 pm
Grand Rapids
John Ball Zoo
Saturday, June 1, 9 am - 4 pm
Grand Rapids
Chinook Pier Park
Saturday, July 13, 9 am - 4 pm
Grand Haven
Chinook Pier Park
Saturday, August 10, 9 am - 4 pm
Grand Haven
Fulton Street Farmers Market
Sunday, November 3, 10 am - 3 pm
Grand Rapids
Holland Civic Center
Saturday, November 16, 9 am - 3 pm
More dates will be announced throughout the year. Learn more at merchantsandmakers.com.