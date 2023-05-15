Mental Health Support for the LGBTQIA+ Community offered at Corewell Health

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Recent studies show that more than half of our LGBTQIA+ young people are unable to get proper mental health care and support to ensure their overall wellness. Unfortunately, it’s our LGBTQIA communities across the country that are facing a number of challenges, with stigma and discrimination being two of the many reasons why depression rates remain consistently high within this population.

Dr. Christopher Palazzo, a primary care physician in Grand Rapids, as well as Dr. Lisa Lowery, section chief of pediatrics and adolescent medicine, both with Corewell Health discuss more about these mental health challenges and what’s being done to help here in West Michigan.

Learn more and discover resources by visiting spectrumhealth.org/lgbtqia.