Men Wear Pink of West Michigan raising money to fight against breast cancer

Campaign runs throughout the month of October
Posted at 11:45 AM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 11:44:59-04

The color pink is synonymous with raising awareness for breast cancer. The community may see men changing up their wardrobes in the month of October as the Men Wear Pink campaign is in full swing to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

The American Cancer Society is leading the breast cancer fight in the 21st century, and they're teaming up with community leaders and influencers to help eliminate breast cancer through the nationwide Men Wear Pink campaign.

Every dollar raised helps the American Cancer Society save more lives from breast cancer through early detection and prevention, breakthrough breast cancer discovery and research, and lifesaving patient support.

Men Wear Pink of West Michigan will be fundraising throughout the entire month of October.

Learn more or make a donation at menwearpink.org/westmichigan

