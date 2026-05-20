Memorial Day grilling recipes with Shanthi Appelo

Grilling season is officially here, and there are plenty of ways to bring out flavorful bites while keeping things nutritious. BCBS of Michigan registered dietitian and health & wellness spokesperson, Shanthi Appelo, visited the Morning Mix to share healthy grilling recipes just in time for Memorial Day weekend!

Balsamic Soy Grilled Mushrooms

Mushrooms naturally deliver a savory, “meaty” texture while being low in calories and rich in nutrients like B vitamins and antioxidants. Paired with heart-healthy olive oil and a bold, umami-packed marinade of soy sauce, balsamic vinegar, garlic and ginger, this dish brings big flavor with minimal effort.

Ingredients:

16 oz white or baby portobella mushrooms

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. soy sauce

2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar

1 Tbsp. maple syrup or honey

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp. ginger paste or fresh ginger, grated

Optional: 1 tsp. miso paste for extra umami

Optional: red pepper flakes

Sesame seeds and thinly sliced green onions for garnish



Instructions:

In a bowl, whisk together soy sauce, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, maple syrup, garlic, ginger along with optional miso and red pepper flakes. Add mushrooms and toss well to coat. Let sit for at least 20 to 30 minutes. Toss occasionally so they soak evenly. Reserve the marinade. Preheat grill to medium-high. Place mushrooms directly on grates (or use a grill basket/skewers). Grill 3 to 4 minutes per side, brushing on reserved marinade, until tender, slightly charred and juicy. Transfer to a serving dish, brush on additional marinade if needed and immediately sprinkle with sesame seeds and sliced green onions.

Chicken Satay and Veggie Skewers

This chicken satay recipe keeps all the crave-worthy flavor while taking a more balanced approach by pairing lean protein with colorful vegetables and a marinade that delivers depth without excess.

The marinade leans on ingredients like lime juice, garlic, ginger and red curry paste to build flavor, while keeping sweetness in check. The peanut sauce is designed with balance in mind. It offers healthy fats and protein with the flexibility to thin and portion to your preference. Serve as an appetizer or as a main with rice or a salad.

Marinade ingredients:

¼ cup vegetable oil

2 Tbsp. honey

2 Tbsp. red curry paste

1 Tbsp. fish sauce

2 Tbsp. soy sauce

2 Tbsp. lime juice

1 Tbsp. sriracha or sambal oelek

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp. ginger paste or 2 tsp. ground ginger

1 lb. chicken thighs or breast, boneless, skinless, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 bell pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces

12 white mushrooms, halved

Peanut butter sauce ingredients:

1 Tbsp. red curry paste

3/4 cup peanut butter, smooth

1 tsp. fish sauce

1 Tbsp. honey

1 Tbsp. soy sauce

1 Tbsp. lime juice

1 tsp. ginger paste or 2 tsp. ground ginger

¾ cup water, plus more as necessary

Toppings: Chopped peanuts and cilantro, lime wedges



Instructions:

Soak skewers if using wood skewers. Combine marinade ingredients. Add chicken and bell pepper. Marinate for at least 4 hours, or overnight. About 15 minutes before cooking, add the mushrooms. Make peanut sauce by combining all ingredients until smooth. Use additional water to thin if needed. Preheat grill. Skewer chicken pieces, bell pepper and mushrooms onto skewers. Grill on each side until cooked through (internal temperature 165 degrees F). Serve skewers with peanut butter sauce, fresh chopped cilantro and lime wedges.

Grilled Zucchini Salad with Bruschetta and Herbs

Zucchini is a tender summer squash that tastes its best between May and August. It makes for a perfect vegetable for the grill, as the whole veggie is edible. Simply slice, quickly marinate and grill until marks appear. The grilling will bring out sweet flavors from the zucchini that pairs beautifully with the cherry tomato bruschetta.

Focusing on prevention like healthy eating and exercise can lead to lower health care costs and more affordable insurance for all. Learn about Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan’s (BCBSM) commitment to affordability here .

For more recipes and health information, visit ahealthiermichigan.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok