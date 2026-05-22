Memorial Day cocktails from DrinkGR's Nate Blury

Memorial Day weekend is considered to be the unofficial start of summer, with opportunities to enjoy the holiday with a cool drink on standby.

DrinkGR's Nate Blury joined Todd and Michelle on the Altogas patio to share a few pineapple-themed cocktails and mocktails to enjoy!

Spicy Pineapple Punch

Ingredients:



1.5 oz. Gin3 oz Tonic

2 oz spicy marg mix

1 Grilled pineapple

Directions:



Start with an ice-filled cocktail glass. Add Gin, spicy marg mix, and grilled pineapple. Stir and then top off with tonic water. Finally, garnish with a pineapple frond.

For those opting for beer, Shorts Locals' Pineapple is on store shelves right now, and Clever Mocktails are available at Meijer and your local liquor store for those looking for non-alcoholic options.

For more drink recipes or to take part in events happening around the Grand Rapids area, join the Facebook group DrinkGR.

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