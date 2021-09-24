Meijer shares school lunch packing hacks and tips

Now that students – and parents – have a few weeks of school under their belts, the grumblings of what to pack in lunchboxes can likely be heard.

Meijer Nutrition Education Specialist Beth Eggleston offers a few tips on what to include in lunch and how to pack it to take away the added stress.

Tip 1: Follow a simple formula for a well-balanced lunch

Packing a lunch that students will eat that is not only healthy, but one that won’t cause them to beg their friends to swap is a big cause of stress for many parents.

We suggest following a simple formula of Protein + Grain + Fruit/Veggie + Something Fun to keep their students engaged – and full – until they come home.

Ideas include:



Proteins: Hard-boiled eggs, hummus, turkey, ham, chicken, pepperoni, salami, yogurt, nuts, almond butter, and beans.

Grains: Pretzels, sweet potato chips, crackers, bagels, bread, English muffins, tortillas, waffles, pancakes, muffins, sweet potatoes, rice, pasta, and granola.

Fruit: Applesauce, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, watermelon, cuties/clementines, pineapple, mango, mandarin oranges, and raisins.

Veggies: Carrots (in the chips, sticks, or baby varieties), bell peppers, snow or snap peas, cucumbers, jicama, celery sticks, edamame, and dip.

Fun: Energy bites, fruit leather, cookie, trail mix, granola bar, chocolate, and fruit snacks.

Tip 2: Food safety matters

Long gone are the days when ham and turkey sammies sat in a warm, metal lunch box for hours until it was time to head to the cafeteria. Food safety is a top priority for parents as they pack lunches each morning.

Lunch boxes or bags: Many come with freezable gel.

Food dividers: Use Bento boxes or muffin tin liners to keep foods separate.

Thermoses: Always preheat the thermos to keep food warm until lunchtime.

Ice packs: Freeze wet sponges and put them in a zip-top baggie.

Tip 3: Strategic sandwich making

There is a definite art to making a sandwich and here are some steps to do it properly.

Smear both pieces of bread with fat like peanut butter, almond butter, butter, and cheese.

Don’t put wet ingredients (need examples) next to the bread; instead, layer in between meat or cheese.

Tip 4: Have kids help with lunch/snack packing

Kids love to get involved in many things around the house, so it only makes sense to include them in the process of packing their lunch. It’s a fun – and easy – way to keep them engaged.

Designate specific bins in the refrigerator or cupboard for grab-and-go lunch packing. Include items like yogurt, fruit cups, hummus cups, veggie slices, string cheese, milk, juice, water, crackers, popcorn, trail mix, granola bars, dry cereal, and applesauce.

Tip 5: Lunchtime hacks

And finally, here are some simple hacks to make lunchtime even easier!

Freeze PB&J sandwiches, juice boxes, water bottles, and yogurt tubes.

Soak apple slices in OJ.

Slice apples with an apple slicer and then put them back together with a rubber band.

Send halved kiwi with a spoon.

This segment is sponsored by Meijer.