Meijer Pharmacy shares everything you need to know before getting your vaccinations up-to-date

Meijer pharmacists say our new lifestyles – hybrid work routines, classrooms, and after-school activities – combined with lower immunity thresholds means keeping up to date with vaccinations is important. This fact holds especially as families begin to plan for the holiday season.

Jamie Vroman from Meijer Pharmacy discusses everything people need to know before they head out to get their vaccinations up-to-date.

The pace of household routines began to increase with the return to school and will extend through the holidays into the new year. A great way to keep the family active is to combine flu and other vaccinations when receiving an updated COVID-19 booster. It can save saves time and can keep us all healthy as people plan to spend time with friends or attend concerts, sporting events, and family gatherings.

All Meijer pharmacies across the Midwest are now offering the updated booster vaccine, as well as vaccines for shingles, pneumonia, whooping cough, meningitis, tetanus, and others. Depending on age, health status, and state regulations, Meijer offers a variety of vaccine options.

The updated COVID-19 booster targets the most commonly circulating BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron strains and is now available at Meijer pharmacies. Other vaccines, including flu shots, can be scheduled at the same time.

To schedule a vaccine appointment, text “COVID” or “flu” to 75049, visit Clinic.Meijer.com or call your local Meijer pharmacy.

Vaccinations at Meijer may also count as prescription credits in the mPerks Pharmacy Rewards Program, which allows customers to earn savings on future purchases in the store.



This segment is sponsored by Meijer.