Meijer offers new online custom cake ordering platform

The calendar is always full of birthdays. Fun fact, the month of September has the busiest two weeks for birthdays of the year.

When there's a birthday, there's a need for cake and candles. Meijer has launched an all-new online custom cake ordering tool so the birthday boy or girl can get their favorite cake on their special day.

The process is simple! Go to meijer.com, and select the store where the cake will be picked up. Choose a cake style, pick a cake design, and the cake will be ready to be picked up at the Meijer Bakery in 2-4 eggs.

To order a cake online, visit meijer.com/customcakes.