Meijer offers inspiration for back-to school meals

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

After a long summer of sun, swimming, and laid-back meals, getting back on a regular schedule can be tough. From whipping together breakfast, packing lunches and figuring out what to get on the table for dinner, it's a lot to plan. Meijer chef, Jen Plaggemars, shares her best back-to-school tips to help make your family's transition from summer to school year a whole lot easier.

RECIPES

Make-ahead breakfast:

Blended Cherry Overnight Oats

Serves 6

2 ½ cups Meijer old-fashioned oats

2 cups milk of choice

1 cup Meijer plain Greek yogurt

1 cup Meijer frozen dark sweet cherries

1 banana

2 tablespoons Meijer honey

2 tablespoons sunflower seed butter (or nut butter)

1 tablespoon Meijer pure vanilla extract

½ teaspoon salt

Garnish ideas: dark chocolate chips, granola, toasted nuts, chia seeds, sliced banana

Method:

1. Place all ingredients in a blender and process until very smooth.

2. Pour mixture into serving dishes and refrigerate overnight.

3. Garnish as desired and enjoy!

Make-ahead lunch:

Avocado Chicken Salad Wraps

Makes 4 wraps

1 pound Fresh from Meijer shredded rotisserie chicken

1 (8 ounce) container Fresh from Meijer original guacamole

1/3 cup Meijer frozen corn, thawed

1/3 cup Meijer roasted salted shelled pumpkin seeds

¼ cup Fresh from Meijer diced red onion

2 teaspoons lime juice

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

For assembly –

Whole wheat wraps or lavash bread

Butter lettuce or romaine lettuce leaves

Method:

1. Combine chicken, guacamole, corn, pumpkin seeds, red onion and lime juice in a large bowl. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

2. Lay lettuce leaves onto each whole wheat wrap and top with chicken salad. Wrap up burrito-style. Cut in half and enjoy!

Note: If making wraps ahead, keep whole and wrap tightly with plastic wrap. Keep in the fridge for up to 3 days.

Simple, one pan dinner:

Sheet Pan Gnocchi & Roasted Vegetables

Serves 4-6

1 (25 ounce) bag Meijer frozen gnocchi

1 (16 ounce) bag Meijer frozen fajita veggies

1 (1.5 pound) container cherry tomatoes

¼ cup Meijer olive oil

1 teaspoon Meijer garlic powder

1 teaspoon Frederik’s by Meijer freeze-dried mixed herbs

1 teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon Meijer crushed red pepper flakes

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Meijer shaved Tuscan-style cheese blend (parmesan, Romano & asiago), for garnish

True Goodness balsamic glaze, for garnish

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line 2 large, rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper.

2. Place all ingredients in a large bowl and toss until everything is well coated with oil and seasonings. Spread mixture evenly between the two baking sheets.

3. Place baking sheets in the oven and bake for 30 minutes, rotating the pans halfway through baking.

4. Scoop gnocchi and vegetables into serving bowls and garnish with shaved cheese blend and balsamic glaze.

Learn more by visiting Meijer.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok