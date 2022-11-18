Meijer offers free home delivery to SNAP card customers during holidays

Celebrating the holidays can be difficult when you're pinching pennies and living check-to-check. Meijer wants to help its customers with some money-saving options, especially for those customers using the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

During the holiday season, Meijer is offering free home delivery to SNAP customers now through December 31.

Meijer is also offering 10 percent off in-store fresh fruit and vegetable purchases for SNAP customers through Dec. 31.

Meijer also has a list of recipes on its website filled with inspiring ideas to help families figure out what to make for the holiday season. There are preparation instructions and all the ingredients listed so customers can add them to their pickup or delivery order.

In order to qualify for free home delivery, visit Meijer.com/ebt-snap on a desktop or mobile phone, then create an account or sign in to add an EBT card as a payment method.

The delivery fee will be waived at checkout with SNAP payment.

To learn more visit meijer.com.

This segment is sponsored by Meijer.