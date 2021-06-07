Meijer LPGA Classic Walk/Run Challenge takes place June 14-20

Get up, and get moving! The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is hosting a virtual run and walk challenge this summer.

Sign up as an individual, or a team of family and friends together to form a team to walk or run as many miles as possible during a six-day period.

Prizes will be awarded to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in each contest category: Men, women, team, and family. The top three individuals and teams from each respective category will receive Meijer gift cards; first place will win $500, second place will win $250, and third place will win $100.

The virtual run and walk will take place June 14-20.

Registration costs $15 per person. Registrants will receive an event T-shirt, running cap, medal, and a breakfast product from Kellogg's by mail.

Proceeds will benefit the Meijer Simply Give program.

Sign up at meijerlpgaclassic.com/tickets.