Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give: Bringing amazing cuisine to the course

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give will be June 12 through 15 at Blythefield Country Club. This year, J. Brewer's and Frederik's will return off the fourth fairway, bringing different menu items every day with food curated by Meijer chefs.

Daily tickets for J.Brewer's are sold out, but general admission tickets are still available.

A.J. Shepler and Jen Plaggermars, Meijer Research and Development Chefs, joined Todd and Michelle on the Fox 17 Alto Gas Patio to see what new items will be at the J.Brewer's hospitality tent! They also shared easy recipes you can make at home:

Ginger Teriyaki Tofu Lettuce Wraps

Serves 6



Olive oil, for sautéing tofu

1 (16 oz) block super-firm tofu, crumbled

1 (12 oz) bottle Frederik’s ginger teriyaki sauce

1 (8 oz) can Meijer diced water chestnuts, drained

¼ cup Meijer roasted lightly salted peanuts, chopped (plus more for garnish)

Butter lettuce leaves (or baby iceberg lettuce) – 1 leaf per each

Fresh from Meijer tri-color coleslaw, for garnish

Chopped cilantro, for garnish

Method:

1. Warm olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add tofu and sauté until slightly crispy. Add ginger teriyaki sauce, water chestnuts and peanuts and stir to combine.

2. Place lettuce leaves on a serving platter and top with tofu mixture. Garnish with chopped peanuts, tri-color coleslaw and chopped cilantro.

Girl Scout Caramel Delite Cannoli

Makes 4 cannoli

Filling



1 (8 ounce) container Frederik’s by Meijer mascarpone Italian-style cream cheese

2 tablespoons Frederik’s by Meijer caramel brown butter dessert topping

1 tablespoon Meijer confectioners powdered sugar, plus more for garnish

1 teaspoon Meijer corn starch

1/8 teaspoon salt

¼ cup Meijer mini semi-sweet chocolate baking chips

4 cannoli shells

Garnish

Caramel deLite Cookies Girl Scout Cookies, crushed

Method:

1. Prepare filling: using a stand mixer, mix the mascarpone and caramel brown butter dessert topping until smooth. Add powdered sugar, corn starch and salt and mix until well incorporated. Fold in mini chocolate chips. (Use filling right away or keep in the fridge until ready to use.)

2. Just before serving, pipe the mascarpone filling into the cannoli shells - fill from the center to one end, then repeat on the other side.

3. Dip both ends of the cannoli with crushed Girl Scout cookies and serve.

For more information on the event, visit meijerlpgaclassic.com. Explore more recipes at meijer.com.

