Meijer launches personalized nutrition coaching service

Daily food choices make a big difference in overall health, and it goes beyond weight. Good nutrition can help lower high cholesterol, improve well-being both mentally and physically, increase energy levels, and so much more.

Meijer wants to help their customers on their nutrition journey and is now offering a virtual personalized nutrition coaching service to help individuals achieve their health and wellness goals.

Led by Meijer registered dietitians, this new offering provides personalized nutrition guidance for individuals in any stage of their health journey. Customers can then schedule any of the following appointments via the Nutrition by Meijer webpage.

· 15-minute exploration session: free

· 45-minute initial session: $89

· 30-minute follow-up appointments: $49 per session

The service is FSA and HSA-eligible. Participants must be 18 years or older.

Based on the individual’s needs, the program may include:



Assessment, Monitoring and Evaluation

Education

Meal Planning

Nutritional Coaching

Food Allergy and Intolerance Management

Weight Management

Behavioral Change Support

For more information about this new service, visit the Nutrition by Meijer webpage at meijer.com.