Meijer honors Allendale teacher with a gift card to help her stock her classroom for the school year

The Allendale Early Childhood Center is always a fun place, but a special surprise from Meijer made things even more exciting. Principal Blake Smolen helped orchestrate the event, as the team prepared to give Young 5's teacher Sara Weaver an $850 gift card.

A familiy friend nominated Sara for the award, a woman who takes her job very seriously. She says a lot of times, she's their first teacher and that role comes with a lot of responsibility. She wants all of her little students to have a positive relationship with her and the school.

Part of that is decorating her classroom in rainbows and making sure her kids have all the supplies they need all year long. That often means digging into her own pockets.

That's why Meijer wanted to honor her, and other teachers across West Michigan. They all get 15% off on supplies all year long.

