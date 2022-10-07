Meijer adds accessible, adaptive Children's Halloween Costumes

Meijer is making it easier for everyone to get in on Halloween excitement this year by adding accessible, adaptive children's costumes to its already wide selection of costumes.

Available at Meijer stores across the Midwest, the adaptive costumes come in assorted sizes and include an astronaut, mermaid, skeleton and witch. Each costume is designed to be accessible, featuring magnets, Velcro and pull tabs rather than zippers and snaps, as well as inner linings, secret pockets, and hook-and-loop openings for children with arm and leg braces. Made from softer fabrics and flat seams to reduce tactile sensitivities, they also offer a more comfortable fit, even with other clothing worn underneath.

The adaptive costumes are among more than 100 costume options at Meijer. Prices range from $14.99-$44.99 and include the latest on-trend and popular styles by age groups.

As a one-stop Halloween destination, customers can expect to find everything they need for Halloween at meijer.com or at their local store.