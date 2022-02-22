Watch
Meet up with Drink GR to celebrate National Margarita Day!

Nate Blury mixes drinks for National Margarita Day
Posted at 10:20 AM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 10:20:18-05

It's National Margarita Day! Nate Blury from DrinkGR joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to celebrate by making a few drinks.

Nate is making these drinks from Social House in Downtown Grand Rapids, located at 25 Ottawa Ave SW, for tonight's DrinkGR Monthly Meetup. They have special hours starting at 5 p.m. with tacos and margarita samples.

Nate will Showcase The Margarita's that they have on-site like Frozen SipShine-Arita, Blake's Hard Cider PALOMA, El' Bandido Yankee Tequila, and more. He'll even mix a Margarita using BREWT'S new Margarita Mix. 

Join DrinkGR's FB Group to learn about more events like this, and come out tonight to get your own margarita sample!

For full margarita recipes, join the DrinkGR Facebook page.

