Meet the new Executive Director of Grand Rapids Civic Theatre: Erik Wolenberg

As the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre approaches their 100 year anniversary, a new captain takes the helm as they sail onward to their centennial. The Grand Rapids Civic Theatre announced Grand Rapids resident Erik Wolenberg will be the next executive director of the theatre.

The previous executive director, Bruce Tinker, will transition to full-time artistic director in preparation for the organization's centennial anniversary in 2026. Wolenberg becomes the 12th leader in the organization's 98-year history.

Wolenberg plans to spend his first few weeks meeting key stakeholders like donors and partners, engaging with staff, getting to know the day-to-day operations of the organization, and connecting with the community.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix sat down with Wolenberg one-on-one to learn about the organization's new executive director, and the plans he has to carry out the theatre's legacy.

