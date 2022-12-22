Meet Nova! She's looking for her forever home in time for Christmas

Featured Pet: Nova

If you’d like to adopt Nova, or another furry friend, please visit hswestmi.org/adoptabledogs.

Winter Camp

Looking for something fun for your kids to do during their holiday break? Sign them up for our upcoming Winter Camp, Wednesday, December 28 through Friday, December 30!

Kids of all ages are welcome to join HSWM for the whole three-day-long camp, or just join us for a day or two to get out of the house, get to know some shelter pets, and make new friends! Kids will enjoy animal time, crafts, games, activities, guest speakers, and so much more! Camp runs from 9 am to 4 pm every day, with after-care available until 5 pm.

Register your camper for $140 for all three days, or just $40 for one day!

Sign up today and learn more on our website at hswestmi.org/youth-camps.

It’s your Last Chance to Sponsor a Rescue Pet’s Stocking!

There's also still time to sponsor a shelter animal's stocking for the holidays so that no pet gets left behind at hswestmi.org/stockings!

When you sign up to sponsor an HSWM rescue animal, that pet will receive a stocking or wreath full of goodies and treats. Plus, available dogs will have the opportunity to go on an exciting car ride to check out all of the local Christmas light displays!

Sponsorship is $20 for a small animal, $35 for a cat, $50 for a dog, or spoil one of each type of pet for $100! You will receive a story update and photo of the animals you sponsor, and not only will they be able to enjoy their gifts at HSWM, but any adopted animal will get to take their goodies to their new home with them too!

Holiday Hours

The holidays are almost here, and HSWM is so excited to celebrate! Please note that all departments will be closed this week on Saturday, December 24 for Christmas Eve, and the following Saturday, December 31, for New Year's Eve.

HSWM hopes you all have a wonderful holiday week with your family members--furry or otherwise!

