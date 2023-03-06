Meet Mark Romanack and other professional fish anglers at the Ultimate Sports Show

The best hunting and fishing gear in West Michigan aren't the only things people will find at the upcoming Ultimate Sports Show in Grand Rapids, there will also be amazing expertise and knowledge from some of the best fishers and hunters in the Midwest.

DeVos Place will also be filled with over four acres of fishing and hunting gear, outdoor travel gear, fishing boats, seminars, displays, and features like the 110,000-gallon Lake Ultimate- big enough for fishermen to put a boat in and catch fish.

There will also be constant Fishing & Hunting Seminars on every Michigan Gamefish & Game presented by the top guides & tournament anglers. Professional angler, TV host, and "the Outdoors Guy", Mark Romanack, will be one of the many headliners at the Ultimate Sports Show, bringing their fishing expertise to all who want to upgrade their fishing game.

Romanackʼs outdoor career started in 1981 as an Environmental Educator. While working as a naturalist, he began to write outdoor articles. This part-time hobby grew into a full-fledged career with writing and photography credits in over 30 different local, regional, and national magazines. Currently, Romanack writes for In-Fisherman, Gun Dog, Wildfowl, Delta Waterfowl, Nationʼs Best Sports, Cabelaʼs Outfitter Journal, Waterfowl Retriever, Fur-Fish-Game, Woods-N-Water News, Michigan Out of Doors, and publishes a weekly outdoor blog on Facebook.

In 2007 Romanack plunged into the TV world by hosting and field-producing a TV series called Fishing 411, which is broadcast nationwide on the World Fishing Network. Romanack also hosts an outdoor radio broadcast on WTCM radio in Northern Michigan.

The Ultimate Sports Show will take place on March 9-12.

Admission is $12 for adults, $5 for children 6-14, and children under 5 are free.

Go to ultimatesportshow.com for details, schedules, and advance tickets.