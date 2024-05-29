Meet Chef Lakisha, the first Black woman in history to present on "Soul Food" at 2024 ACF convention

Everyone needs to eat, but meals are always better when made with heart and soul. One chef from Muskegon does that daily through her catering, pulling from her roots and sharing the love with so many others.

Lakisha Harris is the head chef and CEO of Soul Filled and it's not just her customers who recognize her gifts. She's bound for the national stage as she will be the first Black woman to ever present on Soul Food to the American Culinary Federation in Phoenix from June 14-17.

Harris joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about her experience with Soul Food, her inspiration, and what she plans to present to the ACF.

