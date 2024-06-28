Meet Brandon Lee Harris, the man starring in "MJ: The Musical"

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Michael Jackson was called the King of Pop for a reason, one of the best-selling artists of all time. He was the first artist in history to have top 10 singles in five different decades on the Billboard Hot 100. He was groundbreaking, a visionary, and lost to the world far too soon.

However, his legacy lives on not only through his music but in a brand-new musical coming to Broadway Grand Rapids, allowing fans to get a closer look at his life and who he was.

Brandon Lee Harris, the man stepping into the role of Michael Jackson himself, joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to give an inside look at the show, and what it's like portraying the King of Pop.

"MJ: The Musical" will be in Grand Rapids from July 9-14. Tickets are still available at broadwaygrandrapids.com.

