Meet Aniyah, a McDonald's Black History Maker of Today

February is Black History Month, a time to honor the great strides, sacrifices, and achievements of those who've left their mark in history. However it's not only about celebrating the past, it's about celebrating the present and future.

McDonald's Black History Makers of Today campaign is recognizing and honoring 25 black high school seniors in Michigan, awarding them with an impressive college scholarship.

These students uplift their peers and show great leadership skills, earning a $1,000 scholarship from McDonald's owners and operators to further their education. Four students awarded this scholarship are from West Michigan, and the Fox 17 Morning Mix got to interview one of the recipients, Aniyah Ford from Muskegon High School.

Aniyah is always keeping busy with after-school activities! She's taken on many leadership roles throughout high school like team leader on the cheer team, team captain of the basketball team, team captain on the track team, and the drum major in the marching band.

After graduation, Jackson State University in Jackson, Mississippi majoring in psychology.

McDonald's Supervisor, Tabitha Vannocker, says "These students are being recognized for dedication in strengthening their culture and inviting others to learn more about their culture as well. They're also being recognized for their ability to uplift their peers or their community through positive behavior and change, so it's a great program, and are definitely happy to be part of it!"

Aniyah commented, "It takes an awful lot to pay for school, and I'm really excited to be nominated and chosen for the scholarship."

