Meet Alayna, a McDonald's Black History Maker of Today

February is Black History Month, a time to honor the great strides, sacrifices, and achievements of those who've left their mark in history. However it's not only about celebrating the past, it's about celebrating the present and future.

McDonald's Black History Makers of Today campaign is recognizing and honoring 25 black high school seniors in Michigan, awarding them with an impressive college scholarship.

These students uplift their peers and show great leadership skills, earning a $1,000 scholarship from McDonald's owners and operators to further their education. Four students awarded this scholarship are from West Michigan, and the Fox 17 Morning Mix got to interview one of the recipients, Alayna Asberry from Battle Creek High School.

Asberry demonstrates leadership in her everyday life through interactions with her classmates and underclassmen, as well as with teammates in her extracurricular activities.

After graduation, Asberry plans on attending Michigan State University to study criminal justice with a minor in criminology.

Ken Berg, owner and operator of McDonald's, says the corporation is proud to support these young adults in their journey into higher learning. "I love to see how McDonald's can be a part of this city and help out people in our community. It's a small step in achieving their goals and their education."

Asberry said at the end of the interview, "I want to thank McDonald's so much for giving me this opportunity and taking this step to becoming a future leader. For my secondary education, it really means a lot to me."

This segment is sponsored by McDonald's.