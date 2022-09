Colon cancer, also called colorectal cancer, is the third most common cancer diagnosed in the United States. It's expected to cause about 52,580 deaths by 2022. But with early detection and regular screenings, colon cancer is preventable, treatable, and beatable.

Jennie Kortman is a West Michigan resident & colorectal cancer survivor and shared her remarkable and inspirational story on the Morning Mix.

Learn more at spectrumhealth.com.

Medical Moment is sponsored by Spectrum Health.