Medical Moment: Uterine Fibroids

By age 35, up to 50 percent of women will experience uterine fibroids. Many are told that hysterectomies are the only option but Spectrum Health has minimally invasive outpatient techniques with shorter recovery/same day, less pain, and doesn’t affect their ability to have children.

Dr. Jaclyn Friedman, a minimally invasive gynecologic surgeon at Spectrum Health West Michigan, discusses the range of treatment options available at Spectrum Health.

Fibroids are hormone-driven, non-cancerous tumors found in the uterus. Symptoms include bleeding, pain, and possible infertility.

Women of reproductive age can get fibroids, with 70-80 percent of women receiving at least one in their lifetime. Black women and those with a family history of uterine fibroids are affected more by them.

Spectrum Health offers treatments to get rid of fibroids such as shrinking them, having minimally invasive surgery, or a possible hysterectomy.

To learn more, visit spectrumhealth.org/speakup.

This segment is sponsored by Spectrum Health.