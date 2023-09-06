Medical Moment: Suicide Prevention Month

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.
According to the CDC, there is one death every 11 minutes due to suicide. September is Suicide Prevention Month and Rebecca Hershman, a Corewell Health psychotherapist, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to educate us on how we can help prevent suicides.
Warning signs for those at risk of suicide are:
- Feelings of hopelessness, or having no reason to live
- Threatening to or talking about wanting to die or kill oneself
- Loss of interest in activities or decline in work/school performance
- Withdrawal from friends and family, isolating or feeling isolated
- Change in eating or sleeping habits
- Giving away personal possessions
- Increase in reckless behavior & drug and/or alcohol use
- Difficulty concentrating, completing daily tasks, or making decisions
- Talking about feeling unbearable pain
- Exhibiting extreme mood swings or showing rage
- Talking about feeling trapped or a burden to others
- Looking for access to firearms, pills, or other lethal means
If a friend or loved one is displaying those warning signs, there are ways to start a conversation on how to help them.
- Talk about warning signs you’ve noticed
- Asking about their thoughts directly
- Highlighting the reason you’re asking is because you care and you’re concerned
- If they do discuss suicide—stay with them and talk about different options (ED, psych urgent care, contact physician) until they’re safe and the next steps are secured
- Reduction of lethal means
If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, reach out to the following resources:
- National Suicide Prevention Hotline—988 (text or call)
- National alliance on mental illness --800-950-6264
- Calling 911
- Going to a local hospital or psych urgent care
- OK2say.com- online reporting (public or private schools in Michigan, local law enforcement, behavioral health services for a timely response)