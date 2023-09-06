Medical Moment: Suicide Prevention Month

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

According to the CDC, there is one death every 11 minutes due to suicide. September is Suicide Prevention Month and Rebecca Hershman, a Corewell Health psychotherapist, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to educate us on how we can help prevent suicides.

Warning signs for those at risk of suicide are:



Feelings of hopelessness, or having no reason to live

Threatening to or talking about wanting to die or kill oneself

Loss of interest in activities or decline in work/school performance

Withdrawal from friends and family, isolating or feeling isolated

Change in eating or sleeping habits

Giving away personal possessions

Increase in reckless behavior & drug and/or alcohol use

Difficulty concentrating, completing daily tasks, or making decisions

Talking about feeling unbearable pain

Exhibiting extreme mood swings or showing rage

Talking about feeling trapped or a burden to others

Looking for access to firearms, pills, or other lethal means

If a friend or loved one is displaying those warning signs, there are ways to start a conversation on how to help them.

Talk about warning signs you’ve noticed

Asking about their thoughts directly

Highlighting the reason you’re asking is because you care and you’re concerned

If they do discuss suicide—stay with them and talk about different options (ED, psych urgent care, contact physician) until they’re safe and the next steps are secured

Reduction of lethal means

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, reach out to the following resources: