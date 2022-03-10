Medical Moment: Social Worker Appreciation Month

March is National Social Worker Awareness Month, and social workers at Spectrum Health and Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital serve many roles in caring for patients and the community.

Lauren Quintiff, clinical supervisor for Behavioral Health is here to share more about the work social workers do.

Spectrum Health works with 200 social workers from across the system. Social workers take on many roles that people may not realize, including caring for both adults and children, connecting patients to resources in the community, assisting with the transition to outside care, screening any mental health issues, providing emotional support and therapy, among many other duties.

There's a variety of circumstances where a patient will be connected with a social worker, with depression, anxiety, panic attacks, and major life adjustments being the most common reasons.

Social workers have also provided virtual as well as in-person appointments due to the conditions of COVID-19.

Getting connected with a social worker is as simple as talking to a provider.

Learn more by visiting spectrumhealth.org.

Sponsored by Spectrum Health.