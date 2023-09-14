Medical Moment: Sickle Cell Disease

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

September is Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Month and it’s estimated 100,000 people across the US have Sickle Cell Disease.

Dr. Matt Pridgeon, section chief of pediatric hematology and oncology at Corewell Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital shares how the facility walks alongside these patients during this lifelong condition.

Sickle Cell Anemia is a genetic condition that finds an abnormality in the hemoglobin, causing potential complications in body function.

Sickle Cell Disease can be found in newborn screenings, so doctors are able to start treatment as soon as possible for better results.

Helen DeVos Children's Hospital helps support these patients and their families through multidisciplinary care' helping with schooling, social worker support, helping kids understand their diagnosis, and providing other resources families need to make their child's health journey easier to navigate.

For more information, visit spectrumhealth.org.