Medical Moment: National Midwifery Week

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Corewell Health is celebrating National Midwifery Week. Certified Nurse Midwife, Roneidra Lucky, CNM, joined us on the show to tell us more about what midwives do.

Midwives approach patient care a littler differently and serve women of all ages. Corewell Health has an entire team of midwives who focus on maternity care as well as a full range of health needs throughout life.

Certified Nurse-Midwives (CNMs) are independent health care providers. CNMs are highly-qualified providers with graduate degrees in advanced practice nursing, licensed with the State of Michigan and certified through the American Midwifery Certification Board.

CNMs work with other members of the health care team, such as physicians and nurses, to provide the highest quality care. They work in a variety of settings, such as hospitals, medical offices, clinics, birth centers, and homes.

They provide general health care services, gynecology care, and family planning, as well as maternity care (before, during, and after childbirth).

Certified nurse-midwives (CNMs) provide care from your first period until after menopause, plus all the important health events in between, such as:

General health care services

Annual gynecologic exams

Family planning needs

Treatment of sexually transmitted infections

Care during teenage years

Care for pregnancy, labor, and birth

Choosing a midwife offers patients a chance for expert personalized care based on research and evidence. Midwifery care does not rely on providing a specific set of childbirth procedures or practices for all women. Instead, midwives tailor care to meet the wants and needs of each woman and her baby.

For more information, go to spectrumhealth.org and click HERE to take a quiz to see if midwifery care is right for you.

