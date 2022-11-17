Watch Now
Medical Moment: Men's Health Awareness Month

Posted at 10:58 AM, Nov 17, 2022
November is a time to focus on men’s health, including raising awareness about prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s mental health in general.

Dr. Brian Lane, a urologist with Corewell Health, formerly known as Spectrum Health, shares the most current information about health topics specific to men.

More information can be found online at the following resources:

