Medical Moment: Men's Health Awareness Month

November is a time to focus on men’s health, including raising awareness about prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s mental health in general.

Dr. Brian Lane, a urologist with Corewell Health, formerly known as Spectrum Health, shares the most current information about health topics specific to men.

More information can be found online at the following resources:

Spectrumhealth.org- Men's Health and Cancer

askmusic.med.umich.edu/- Prostate Cancer

gildasclubgr.org- Cancer Support Services and Programs)



This segment is sponsored by Corewell Health.