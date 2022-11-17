Medical Moment: Men's Health Awareness Month

November is a time to focus on men’s health, including raising awareness about prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s mental health in general.
Dr. Brian Lane, a urologist with Corewell Health, formerly known as Spectrum Health, shares the most current information about health topics specific to men.
More information can be found online at the following resources:
- Spectrumhealth.org- Men's Health and Cancer
- askmusic.med.umich.edu/- Prostate Cancer
- gildasclubgr.org- Cancer Support Services and Programs)
This segment is sponsored by Corewell Health.