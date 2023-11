November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and changes are you know someone in your life who has been affected by lung disease or lung cancer.

Corewell Health has one of the best lung cancer programs in the state run by world-renowned physicians. Dr. Gustavo Cumbo, a pulmonologist at Corewell Health joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about lung health as well as what diagnosis and treatment for someone with lung cancer might entail.

Learn more by visiting spectrumhealth.org.