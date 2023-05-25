Medical Moment: How mental health and sleep are connected

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Sometimes we talk about mental and physical health as if they are separate, but the truth is, they’re not just related, they’re connected.

Dr. Tatiana Rodriguez-Klein, a sleep psychologist at Corewell Health in Grand Rapids, talks about how mental health is connected to sleep health, and it takes the mind and body working together to create overall well-being.

Studies show there is an association between sleep and mental health conditions. Getting sufficient rest can make a difference in a person's overall mood, mental state, and health.

There are treatments available for those specifically seeking medical advice to learn what needs to be addressed and to determine if lack of sleep is caused by insomnia or another mental health disorder.

For more information: corewellhealth.org/wellbeing.