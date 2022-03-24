Medical Moment: Foot and ankle care

Your feet and ankles are your foundation. Literally. So if you have foot or ankle pain or dysfunction, it is likely to impair your ability to get around and, as a result, negatively affect your quality of life.

Spectrum Health’s Dr. Garett Pangrazzi, who specializes in surgical and non-surgical treatments for feet and ankles, joins the Morning Mix to talk about medical treatments for fractures, arthritis, bunions, and other conditions.

Feet and ankle problems can happen to people of any age. Spectrum Health treats young and aspiring athletes, senior citizens with arthritis, and everything in between.

Minimally invasive surgeries are more and more common as technology gets more advanced. In some cases, Spectrum Health is the only facility in the area doing minimally invasive surgeries and procedures.

In many cases, there are non-invasive treatments to solve ankle and foot pain as well.

If you are dealing with any sort of foot, ankle, or leg issue, find a doctor on spectrumhealth.org to schedule an appointment online.

Medical Moment is sponsored by Spectrum Health.