Medical Moment: Flu Season Awareness

The flu season has arrived in west Michigan, and now is the time to start thinking about getting your annual flu shot. In addition to doctor’s offices, some businesses and organizations might want to host their own flu clinic onsite.

Vanessa Wustman and Marcie Kusto, experts with Corewell's Flu Immunization Program, give us the basics about the flu season and how to make getting a flu shot more convenient.

Schedule your flu shot or learn more information at spectrumhealth.org/services/flu-information-center.

Medical Moment is sponsored by Corewell Health.