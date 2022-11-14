Medical Moment: Epilepsy Awareness Month

November is Epilepsy Awareness Month and 1 in 26 people will have epilepsy at some time in their lifetime.

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is the only National Association of Epilepsy Center Level IV program in West Michigan, the highest designation in epilepsy care, capable of seeing and treating the most complex forms of epilepsy.

Dr. Seth DeVries, a pediatric neurologist with the hospital, explains more about the program in detail and the care he provides.

