Medical Moment: Corewell Health Rehabilitation Services

Post-concussion syndrome occurs when symptoms of a mild traumatic brain injury persist longer than expected after an injury. These symptoms may include headaches, dizziness, and problems with concentration and memory.

Corewell Health offers a multidisciplinary approach to post-concussion treatment. Speech-language pathologist Emily Buteyn and Physical Therapist Shelby Myers share more about how Corewell Health's rehabilitation services help patients on their road to recovery.

