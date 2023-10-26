Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Medical Moment: Corewell Health Rehabilitation Services

Posted at 12:19 PM, Oct 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 09:16:48-04

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Post-concussion syndrome occurs when symptoms of a mild traumatic brain injury persist longer than expected after an injury. These symptoms may include headaches, dizziness, and problems with concentration and memory.

Corewell Health offers a multidisciplinary approach to post-concussion treatment. Speech-language pathologist Emily Buteyn and Physical Therapist Shelby Myers share more about how Corewell Health's rehabilitation services help patients on their road to recovery.

To schedule a visit or learn more about their rehabilitation services, use MyChart or visit spectrumhealth.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book