Medical Moment: Alcohol Awareness Month

According to the National Center for Drug Abuse statistics, 1 in 10 Americans over the age of 12 has an alcohol use disorder. 60 percent of Americans increased their alcohol consumption during COVID-19.

April is Alcohol Awareness Month, and Dr. Colleen Lane, Medical Director of Addiction Medicine at Corewell Health, shares how someone can identify if they have an alcohol use disorder and the steps they can take to get help.

