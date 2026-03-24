Meals on Wheels Western Michigan annual 5K to benefit organization's programming

Meals on Wheels Western Michigan serves Kent and Allegan Counties by providing nutrition services to senior citizens by providing home-delivered meals, community dining sites, and a pantry program in Kent County. While food is a primary focus of the organization, the human connection is just as important. Meals are prepared from scratch, worked in tandem with Meals on Wheels' executive chef and registered dietitian, and seniors can choose their menu options.

Meals on Wheels Western Michigan will host their fifth annual "March For Meals" community walk and 5K timed run this Saturday, March 28 at Millennium Park. Informational pickup and festivities will begin at 9 A.M., and the race and walk begins at 10:15. The event is open to competitive runners or casual walkers and all ages are welcome to participate. Dogs are also allowed to participate! Awards will be presented to the top runners of the timed 5K.

During the festivities, participants will also have an opportunity to decorate the meal bags that are distributed to seniors, as well as connect with volunteers and staff with the organization. Children can also participate in facepainting.

The event raises awareness and support for Meals on Wheels Western Michigan's services, and the event is part of March's national month of advocacy and awareness for the greater Meals on Wheels program nationwide.

The event is $40 to register for participating in the walk or run, and includes a shirt and medal for those who finish. Children five and under are free. Use the coupon code FOX17 to save $5 off registration!

Visit mealsonwheelswesternmichigan.org for more information.

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