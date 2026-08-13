Meals on Wheels announces renovation of kitchen space to meet population growth

Meals on Wheels delivers over 600,000 meals to senior adults in West Michigan, not only helping those have access to healthy food, but also provide a sense of community as they age.

The organization has announced a full renovation of their kitchen, ensuring that an upgraded infrastructure means that meals can continue to be provided to those who rely on Meals on Wheels' services.

The new kitchen will feature larger food preparation areas, additional storage, upgraded equipment, and modernized facilities. The project is estimated to cost $4 million, and donations are being sought out from the community to help with the project. Donations to the project can be made online.

Lisa Wideman, President and CEO of Meals on Wheels Western Michigan, visited the Morning Mix to talk about the campaign.

Visit mealsonwheelswesternmichigan.org for more information including volunteer opportunities.

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