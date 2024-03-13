No matter where we are or what we’ve been through, the path to healing and joy is possible. That’s the underlying message from someone who’s been there, experienced trauma, and used those experiences to help others through a brand-new book, "Me Too: A Therapist's Journey to Heal, Find Liberation, & Joy."

Demarra West, a licensed therapist and holistic healer, has worked through her trauma, walked her path in dealing with her life experiences, and wrote a book about it to help others like her. In “Me Too,” she shares her story of experiencing 8 out of 10 Adverse Childhood Experiences, the aftermath, and the practices she used to heal.

West's book serves as a beacon of hope, offering practical insights and renewed inspiration for those seeking healing. “Me Too” emphasizes the universality of healing, acknowledging that even therapists and healers like herself undergo profound journeys of self-discovery and growth.

