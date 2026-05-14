May is Lupus Awareness Month: how you can support

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that causes the body to attack its own tissues and organs. A chronic condition, it can affect any part of the body, causing pain and inflammation, leading to extreme fatigue and organ damage. Lupus is difficult to diagnose, live with, and treat, and while it affects each patient differently, there is no cure. In Michigan, it is estimated that around 20,000 people suffer from lupus.

Kimberly Dimond is the executive director of the Michigan Lupus Foundation. A lupus patient herself, Kimberly has been living with the disease for over 20 years. The Michigan Lupus Foundation provides support, education, and research to patients and their loved ones navigating life with lupus in hopes of finding a cure. Many events including groups, educational opportunities, and awareness walks are available year-round for those looking to join the cause. In Grand Rapids, the Walk for Lupus is set to take place downtown on Saturday, August 29 at 10 A.M. More information will be available online as the event draws near.

Kimberly visited the Morning Mix to share her story and more ways the community can get involved this month and beyond.

Visit milupus.org for more information on the Michigan Lupus Foundation, including access to resources and future events.

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