For 50 years, Mawby has been producing and distributing great bottles of sparkling wine to fans. Winemaker Mike Laing stopped by the Morning Mix to chat about the winery's storied history. Plus, they've concocted a special recipe and new wine just in time for Mother's Day! Watch the video to learn more about Mawby and where you can get the new release.
Mawby celebrates 50 years of sparkling wine
Check out Mawby's special release just in time for Mother's Day
Posted at 11:35 AM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 11:35:23-04
