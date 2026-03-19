Matty Sunshine Sound Healing holding a variety of sound bath events this spring

Sound healing is a holistic practice involving sound frequencies and vibrations to balance the body's natural energy, allowing the nervous system to relax more easily.

Matty Makowski, also known as Matty Sunshine, is a GVSU alumni who brings his experiences as a percussionist and multimedia professional into Matty Sunshine Sound Healing, where individual and group sound bath sessions are offered. A sound bath is a guided meditation experience that leads into an hour of listening from a variety of instruments such as crystal singing bowls and tuning forks. Matty conducts these experiences in partnership with local health and wellness businesses in Grand Rapids, offering an experience that can provide a physical or mental reset from the hecticness of everyday life.

Matty spoke with Todd and Michelle to share more about the practice and provide a demonstration!

A variety of sound bath events will be held throughout the spring, and interested individuals can register for an event and learn more at mattysunshinesoundhealing.com. You can also follow him on Facebook and Instagram.

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