Mattson Financial will help you create a game plan for retirement

Posted at 11:02 AM, Oct 13, 2021
For many, football season is the best time of the year. Like our favorite teams, we need a financial game plan to help get us to our own goal line in retirement.

Gary Mattson and Laurel Steward, the father-daughter team at Mattson Financial Services, share how people can set up a financial game plan to score a touchdown for retirement.

To learn more about putting yourself in a position to retire wealthier, Mattson Financial has a great offer. For the first five callers that have saved $250,000 or more who are retired or nearing retirement, Mattson Financial is offering a complimentary full-blown retirement plan. They'll sit down with you and provide a roadmap analyzing where you are financially, discuss where you want to be during retirement, and the steps you can take to get there.

Call (616)-514-3831 to take advantage of this offer. Or learn more by visiting mattsonfinancial.com.

The segment is sponsored by Mattson Financial.

