Mattson Financial: Why your retirement plan should aim to generate a paycheck

Videos
Posted at 11:51 AM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 11:51:58-04

One of the most critical components to a successful retirement is having an income stream that you can rely on to help pay your bills.

Gary Mattson and Laurel Stewart, the father-daughter duo team of Mattson Financial share ways people can keep a steady income flow throughout retirement.

To learn more about putting yourself in a position to retire wealthier, Mattson Financial has a great offer. For the first five callers that have saved $250,000 or more who are retired or nearing retirement, Mattson Financial is offering a complimentary full-blown retirement plan. They'll sit down with you and provide a roadmap analyzing where you are financially, discuss where you want to be during retirement, and the steps you can take to get there.

Call (616)-514-3831 to take advantage of this offer. Or learn more by visiting mattsonfinancial.com.

