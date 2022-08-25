Watch Now
Mattson Financial: Upsides to a market downturn in retirement

Many across the country are worried about what they are seeing from the stock market lately, especially those in or near retirement, where a downturn could spell disaster for your retirement savings. But what if there is an upside to a market downturn?

Gary Mattson and Laurel Steward, the father-daughter team at Mattson Financial Services, join the Fox 17 Morning Mix to discuss the upsides for retirees when the market inevitably takes a turn for the worst.

To learn more about putting yourself in a position to retire wealthier, Mattson Financial has a great offer. For the first five callers that have saved $250,000 or more who are retired or nearing retirement, Mattson Financial is offering a complimentary full-blown retirement plan. They'll sit down with you and provide a roadmap analyzing where you are financially, discuss where you want to be during retirement, and the steps you can take to get there.

Call (616)-514-3831 to take advantage of this offer. Or learn more by visiting mattsonfinancial.com.

