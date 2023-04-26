Mattson Financial: Uncertainty in Retirement

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

It can be unsettling not knowing if something will work out, and that can cause a tremendous amount of stress. So what do you do if you're uncertain about the years after you stop working?

Taylor and Laurel Steward, the husband-wife team at Mattson Financial Services, share what people can do during times of uncertainty, especially when they're in or approaching their retirement years.

To learn more about putting yourself in a position to retire wealthier, Mattson Financial has a great offer. For the first five callers that have saved $250,000 or more who are retired or nearing retirement, Mattson Financial is offering a complimentary full-blown retirement plan. They'll sit down with you and provide a roadmap analyzing where you are financially, discuss where you want to be during retirement, and the steps you can take to get there.

Call 800-536-8907 to take advantage of this offer. Or learn more by visiting mattsonfinancial.com.

This segment is sponsored by Mattson Financial Services.