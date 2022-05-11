Mattson Financial: The Magic of a Roth

No one likes writing a check to the IRS, but this is a time of year when many people are going to have to do that. So is there a way to reduce or even eliminate that amount in retirement?

Taylor and Laurel Steward, part of the family team at Mattson Financial Services, discuss how having a Roth can help lower the amount of money you have to pay to the government, especially for those getting close to or are in retirement.

To learn more about putting yourself in a position to retire wealthier, Mattson Financial has a great offer. For the first five callers that have saved $250,000 or more who are retired or nearing retirement, Mattson Financial is offering a complimentary full-blown retirement plan. They'll sit down with you and provide a roadmap analyzing where you are financially, discuss where you want to be during retirement, and the steps you can take to get there.

Call (616)-514-3831 to take advantage of this offer. Or learn more by visiting mattsonfinancial.com.