Mattson Financial shares tips on how you can retire early

Posted at 10:59 AM, Sep 15, 2021
Many have an age in mind when they'd like to retire, but for some, it ends up being earlier than the traditional retirement age of 65. In fact, Go Banking Rates says the average retirement age in Michigan is 62-years-old.

So when does it make sense to retire early? How can you make retiring early a reality? Gary Mattson and
Taylor Steward of Mattson Financial Services share advice on how workers can retire early, or on time.

To learn more about putting yourself in a position to retire wealthier, Mattson Financial has a great offer. For the first five callers that have saved $250,000 or more who are retired or nearing retirement, Mattson Financial is offering a complimentary full-blown retirement plan. They'll sit down with you and provide a roadmap analyzing where you are financially, discuss where you want to be during retirement, and the steps you can take to get there.

Call (616)-514-3831 to take advantage of this offer. Or learn more by visiting mattsonfinancial.com.

The segment is sponsored by Mattson Financial.

