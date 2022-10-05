Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Mattson Financial: Set yourself up for a stress free retirement

Posted at 10:42 AM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 10:42:52-04

Gary Mattson and Laurel Steward, part of the family team at Mattson Financial Services, explain how you can set yourself up for a more stress free retirement.

If you want a more stress free retirement, Mattson Financial has a great offer. For the first five callers that have saved $500,000 or more who are retired or nearing retirement, Mattson Financial is offering a complimentary full-blown retirement plan. They'll sit down with you and provide a roadmap analyzing where you are financially, discuss where you want to be during retirement, and the steps you can take to get there.

Call (616) 514-3831 to take advantage of this offer. Or learn more by visiting mattsonfinancial.com.

The segment is sponsored by Mattson Financial.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered